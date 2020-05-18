This Day in Sports History May 18

1880 6th Kentucky Derby: George Lewis aboard Fonso wins in 2:37.5

1897 American baseball NY Giant William (Bill) Joyce sets record of 4 triples in 1 game

1912 A's beat Tigers 24-2, who use amateurs protesting Ty Cobbs suspension

1920 45th Preakness: Clarence Kummer aboard Man o' War wins in 1:51.6

1929 55th Kentucky Derby: Linus McAtee on Clyde Van Dusen wins in 2:10.8

1929 Dodgers beat Phillies 20-16 & lost 8-6 in 2nd game (record 50 runs)

1933 1st major league All-Star Game announced for July 6 at Comiskey Park It will be played as part of the Chicago World's Fair

1942 NYC ends night baseball games for rest of WW II

1947 A's catcher Warren Rosar catches his 147th game without an error

1956 Mickey Mantle hits HR from both sides of plate for record 3rd time

1957 82nd Preakness: Eddie Arcaro aboard Bold Ruler wins in 1:56.2

1960 European Cup Final, Glasgow: Ferenc Puskás scores 4, Alfredo Di Stéfano 3 as Real Madrid routs Eintracht Frankfurt, 7-3; 5th consecutive title for Los Blancos

1963 88th Preakness: Bill Shoemaker aboard Candy Spots wins in 1:56.2

1968 93rd Preakness: Ismael Valenzuela aboard Forward Pass wins in 1:56.8

1968 AL Kaline hits his 307th HR, surpassing Hank Greenberg as a Tiger

1971 4th ABA Championship: Utah Stars beat Kentucky Colonels, 4 games to 3

1971 Stanley Cup Final, Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL: Frank Mahovlich scores twice as Montreal Canadiens beat Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2 for a 4-3 series victory

1974 99th Preakness: Miguel Rivera aboard Current Little wins in 1:54.6

1982 Tigers outfielder Larry Herndon is 14th to hit 4 consecutive HRs

1985 110th Preakness: Pat Day aboard Tank's Prospect wins in 1:53.4

1986 David Goch finishes swimming 55,682 miles in a 25-yd pool

1988 In just Oakland's 39th of the season, pitcher Dave Stewart breaks record with his 12th balk en route to 16

1990 Cubs Ryne Sandberg ends 2nd baseman record 123 errorless game streak

1990 Edmonton right wing Jari Kurri sets record for scoring in a Stanley Cup Finals game with 3 goals and 2 assists in 7-2 win at Boston Garden

1991 116th Preakness: Jerry Bailey aboard Hansel wins in 1:54

1994 2nd UEFA Champions League Final: Milan beats Barcelona 4-0 at Athens

1996 121st Preakness: Pat Day aboard Louis Quatorze wins in 1:53.2

1997 LPGA Championship Women's Golf, DuPont CC: Christa Johnson wins her only major title on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff over Leta Lindley

2001 101-year-old Harold Stilson becomes oldest golfer to record a hole-in-one when he aces the 108-yard, par-3, 16th hole at Deerfield CC, FL

2002 127th Preakness: Victor Espinoza aboard War Emblem wins in 1:56.36

2002 Micky Ward beats Arturo Gatti by majority decision in a junior welterweight boxing bout in Uncasville, Connecticut; 'The Ring' Fight of the Year; first fight in their legendary trilogy

2004 Arizona Diamondbacks' Randy Johnson becomes 16th pitcher to throw a perfect game (2-0 vs Atlanta)

2008 NHL Eastern Conference Final: Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia Flyers, 4 games to 1

2013 RC Toulonnais defeat ASM Clermont Auvergne to win the rugby Heineken Cup final

2013 138th Preakness: Gary Stevens aboard Oxbow wins in 1:57.54

2014 The Tradition Senior Men's Golf, Shoal Creek G&CC: Kenny Perry wins his third of 4 Champions Tour majors by 1 stroke from Mark Calcavecchia

2019 English FA Cup Final, Wembley Stadium, London (85,854): Gabriel Jesus & Raheem Sterling each score twice as Manchester City thrash Watford, 6-0, completing an unprecedented domestic treble

2019 144th Preakness: War of Will with Tyler Gaffalione aboard wins for trainer Mark E. Casse by a nose from Everfast