This Day in Sports History

1751 The New York Gazette carries the first public report of a cricket match played in America (New York)

1883 First National League baseball game in Philadelphia since 1876, Providence Greys beat Philadelphia Quakers, 4-3

1883 Bob Rogers is acknowledged as the first American pro sports trainer when he is hired by the NY Athletic Club

1884 Catcher Moses Walker is acknowledged as the first African-American to play major league baseball joining the Toledo Blue Stockings

1891 Legendary pitcher Cy Young wins first game played at Cleveland's League Park; Cleveland Spiders 12, Cincinnati Redlegs 3

1901 Chicago White Sox outfielder Herm McFarland hits first grand slam in American League history in 19-9 win at home against Detroit; Tigers commit 12 errors

1906 Philadelphia Athletics pitcher John Lush no-hits the Brooklyn Superbas, 6-0

1920 Roermond Football Club (1936 KNVB Cup) is established in Netherlands

1920 Legendary slugger Babe Ruth smashes his 50th MLB career home run, his first for the NY Yankees in 6-0 win over the Boston Red Sox

1920 Longest MLB game by innings - Brooklyn Robins tie the Boston Braves, 1-1, in 26 innings

1925 Future Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Jimmie Foxx makes his MLB debut at 17 for Philadelphia A's; pinch-hits a single in 9-4 loss v Washington

1926 Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige (19) debuts in the Negro Southern League for Chattanooga

1928 Rotterdam soccer club Black White '28 is established (2000 Women's KNVB Cup); declared bankrupt 2004

1930 Cricket master batsman Don Bradman scores 236 for Australia v Worcestershire in his first 1st class innings in England

1940 Summer Olympics (scheduled for Helsinki) are cancelled by the Finnish OC because of WWII

1943 69th Kentucky Derby: Johnny Longden wins aboard heavy favourite Count Fleet in the 'street car Derby'

1947 Cleveland Indians abandon League Park (venue for weekday games) to play all MLB games at Municipal Stadium

1948 74th Kentucky Derby: Eddie Arcaro wins aboard Citation to become first 4-time Derby winning jockey

1951 Future Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Mickey Mantle hits first career home run in 8-3 win v White Sox in Chicago; Minnie Minoso homers in Sox debut

1954 80th Kentucky Derby: Raymond York wins aboard Determine, his only Derby success

1954 Preston North End defender Joe Marston becomes the first Australian to play in an FA Cup Final, a 3-2 loss to WBA

1955 American golfer Babe Didrikson-Zaharias wins the Peach Blossom LPGA Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, her final victory before her death the following year

1955 Future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller tosses his record 12th 1-hitter in Indians' 2-0 win v Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Stadium

1957 Flevo Boys Football Club is established in Emmeloord, the Netherlands

1959 Floyd Patterson scores 11th round KO of Englishman Brian London in Indianapolis; his 4th World Heavyweight Boxing title defence

1963 First one-day cricket competition is played (Gillette Cup); Lancashire beats Leicestershire by 101 at Old Trafford

1965 91st Kentucky Derby: Bill Shoemaker wins aboard Lucky Debonair, the third of his 4 Derby victories

1965 Stanley Cup, Montreal Forum, Montreal, Quebec: Dick Duff has a goal and 2 assists as Montreal Canadiens beat Chicago Blackhawks, 4-0 in Game 7 to take title 4-3

1969 Houston Astros hurler Don Wilson blanks Cincinnati Reds, 4-0 for second career no-hitter

1969 Leonard Tose buys NFL Philadelphia Eagles for a professional sports record $16.15m

1971 97th Kentucky Derby: Gustavo Ávila wins aboard Canonero II (wins Preakness May 15)

1976 102nd Kentucky Derby: Angel Cordero Jr wins aboard Bold Forbes, the second of 3 Derby successes

1977 French runner Chantal Langlacé sets female world marathon record (2:35:15.4) in Oyarzun, Spain

1977 American golfer Debbie Austin wins the Birmingham Classic, the first of 5 LPGA Tour victories in a 4-month span

1977 American golfer Gene Littler wins the Houston Open, his 29th and final PGA title

1981 Tennis player Billie Jean King acknowledges a lesbian relationship with Marilyn Barnett - becoming first prominent sportswoman to come out

1982 108th Kentucky Derby: Ed Delahoussaye wins aboard Gato Del Sol, the first of consecutive Derby victories (1983 Sunny's Halo)

1984 NFL Draft: Nebraska wide receiver Irving Fryar first pick by New England Patriots

1988 After scoring 50 points in Game 1, NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Michael Jordan has 55 in Chicago Bulls 106-101 win vs Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2; first to score 50+ points in

consecutive playoff games

1989 American jockey Chris Antley's record 64-day consecutive winning streak ends when he fails with 5 mounts at Aqueduct, NY; streak includes 147 winners from 486 mounts

1991 A's outfielder Rickey Henderson steals all time MLB record 939th base in 7-4 win vs New York Yankees in Oakland

1991 West Indian batsman Gordon Greenidge plays his last Test cricket innings, scoring 43 vs Australia in Antigua; 7,558 runs @ 44.72; 19 x 100s

1991 Texas Rangers starter Nolan Ryan pitches MLB record 7th no hitter; beats Toronto, 3-0; at 44, Ryan is oldest to throw no-hitter

1992 Los Angeles Dodgers postpone 3 MLB games due to racial riots over the infamous Rodney King beating

1992 Oakland outfielder Rickey Henderson steals his 1,000th MLB career base in A's 7-6 win at Detroit

1993 119th Kentucky Derby: Jerry Bailey wins aboard Sea Hero, the first of 2 Derby victories (1996 on Grindstone)

1994 Three-time World Formula 1 Drivers champion Ayrton Senna of Brazil is killed in a 309 kmh crash whilst leading the San Marino Grand Prix at Imola in Italy

1995 Future Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh scores career best 200 including 231 partnership with brother Mark (126) in 4th Test win over West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica

1995 Montreal Canadiens lose 2-0 at Buffalo to miss Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in 25 years

1996 Miami Heat beaten, 112-91 to Chicago Bulls to be swept 3-0 in round 1 of NBA Eastern Division playoffs; first time in his 14 years as head coach Pat Riley ousted in the opening round

1999 125th Kentucky Derby: Chris Antley wins aboard Charismatic for his second Derby victory (1991 on Strike The Gold)

2000 Barry Bonds is first MLB player to hit a homer into San Francisco Bay as Giants beat Mets, 10-3; hits 35 there during his SF career

2002 Padres closer Trevor Hoffman sets MLB record for saves for one team (321) in 4-3 win v Chicago Cubs in San Diego

2004 130th Kentucky Derby: Stewart Elliott wins aboard Smarty Jones. North American wagering records smashed ($142m on 12-race card)

2004 Giants outfielder Barry Bonds sets MLB record for being intentionally walked 4 times in a 9-inning game during 6-3 defeat of Florida in SF

2010 136th Kentucky Derby: Calvin Borel wins aboard Super Saver, his third Derby success in 4 years

2012 Guggenheim Partners make the largest ever purchase of a sports franchise after buying the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2.1 billion

2017 World Snooker Championship: Briton Mark Selby defends title beating John Higgins 18-15, at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

2018 Liverpool's Egyptian soccer forward Mohamed Salah becomes the first African to be named England Football Writers' Footballer of the Year.

2019 Two-time South African Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya loses appeal against proposed rules to limit her testosterone levels; medically reducing levels the only way to continue competition

2019 Argentine forward Lionel Messi scores twice for his 600th goal for FC Barcelona in a 3-0 home win over Liverpool in a Champions League semi final