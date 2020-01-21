A Day in the Life: YMCA Teen Director Alex Carlin Inspires Fun And Productivity Through Youth Programs

YMCA Teen Director Alex Carlin has spent the last 10 years working with youth within the community for companies such as Lifeline Youth and Family Services, Youth for Christ and various churches. Carlin heard about the open position at the Whitley County Family YMCA from his wife Ashley, and believed it was right up his alley.

“I just looked at it, and I said it definitely seems like it fits my skill set and what I’ve done. I know what the YMCA’s about, and I’ve always liked the mission of the YMCA. The desire to help people have better lives and be better people all around. I put my resume in, and said, ‘let’s see what happens,’ and now I’m loving it,” Carlin said.

When he was a teenager, Carlin had adults in his life who made a big impact when he was involved with youth ministry and the local church. They helped him walk through some tough times. Carlin wanted to follow their lead and take part in young people’s lives.

