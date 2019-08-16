David Crosby and Friends to perform at Honeywell Aug. 22

David Crosby, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, will perform at the Honeywell Center on Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Corporate sponsorship for this concert is provided by Market Street Grill.

Members of the Sky Trails Band will join him including James Raymond on keyboards, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar, and Michelle Willis on keyboards and vocals. Crosby and the band will perform his iconic songs and greatest hits, plus material from the Sky Trails album. Tickets are $45, $55 and $150.

Tickets are available online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.

