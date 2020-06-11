This Date in Baseball

Compiled By The Associated Press By The Associated Press

June 12

1922 — Hub Pruett struck out Babe Ruth three consecutive times, and the St. Louis Browns beat the New York Yankees 7-1.

1928 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees had two triples and two homers in a 15-7 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

1939 — The Baseball Hall of Fame was officially dedicated at Cooperstown, N.Y.

1954 — Milwaukee's Jim Wilson pitched the year's only no-hitter, blanking the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0.

1957 — Stan Musial of the St. Louis Cardinals broke the National League record when he played in his 823rd consecutive-game. The previous mark was set in 1937 by Pirates first baseman Gus Suhr.

1959 — The San Francisco Giant's Mike McCormick tossed a 3-0, five-inning no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies. Richie Ashburn singled in the top of the sixth for the Phillies, but the hit didn't count because the game was stopped because of rain.

1962 — In Milwaukee's 15-2 rout of Los Angeles at County Stadium, the Aaron brothers homered in the same game. Tommie connected in the bottom of the eighth after older bother Hank homered in the second.

1967 — Washington's Paul Casanova, after catching the entire game, ended a 22-inning game when he singled home Hank Allen for a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox at D.C. Stadium. The game ended at 2:43 a.m., prompting the American League to adopt a curfew stating that no inning may begin an hour after midnight.

1970 — Dock Ellis of the Pittsburgh Pirates hurled a 2-0 no-hitter in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. Ellis walked eight and hit a batter, and Willie Stargell hit two homers.

1981 — Thirteen games were canceled because of the players' strike.

1997 — After 126 years, baseball broke its tradition and played interleague games.

1999 — Cal Ripken went 6-for-6, homering twice and driving in six runs as the Baltimore Orioles scored the most runs in franchise history with a 22-1 rout of the Atlanta Braves.

2006 — Jason Grimsley was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball, less than a week after federal agents raided his home during an investigation into performance-enhancing drugs.

2006 — Chicago's Jose Contreras won his 15th straight start and struck out a career-high 11 batters to help the White Sox defeat Texas 8-3.

2007 — Justin Verlander mixing 99 mph heat with crazy curveballs pitched a no-hitter to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0. Verlander struck out a career-high 12, walked four and benefited from several stellar defensive plays.

2009 — Chicago right fielder Milton Bradley had a bad day at Wrigley Field. Bradley lost Jason Kubel's pop-up in the sun for a single, couldn't catch Michael Cuddyer's RBI bloop double, made a baserunning blunder and, most egregiously, flipped the ball into the stands after catching a one-out sac fly.

2009 — New York Mets second baseman Luis Castillo dropped Alex Rodriguez's lazy pop with two outs in the ninth inning as two runs scored, helping the Yankees escape with a wild 9-8 victory over the Mets.

2010 — Daniel Nava hit the first pitch he saw as a big leaguer for a grand slam — only the second player to do it — to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 10-2 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies. Nava connected on a fastball from Joe Blanton in the second inning. Kevin Kouzmanoff hit a slam on the first pitch he saw Sept. 2, 2006, for Cleveland against Texas.

2012 — Alex Rodriguez hit his 23rd career grand slam, matching the Yankees' Lou Gehrig for the most in baseball history. Rodriguez hit a full-count pitch from Atlanta's Jonny Venters in the eighth inning into the left field seats to make it 4-4. It was A-Rod's first slam this season and his 10th homer overall.

2016 — Sam Cohen put UC Santa Barbara into its first College World Series with a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-3 victory over second-seeded Louisville in the Super Regionals.

