DANGEROUSLY COLD! Warning issued for Monday night through noon Tuesday
From the National Weather Service at North Webster:
WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST MONDAY
EVENING TO NOON EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will fall to around 25
below zero to 30 below zero tonight. These bitterly cold wind
chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to
exposed skin.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana -- INCLUDING ALL OF WHITLEY COUNTY -- especially along and south
of Highway 30.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/
this evening to noon EST /11 AM CST/ Tuesday. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and
the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost
bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if
precautions are not taken.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
Category: