DANGEROUSLY COLD! Warning issued for Monday night through noon Tuesday

From the National Weather Service at North Webster:

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST MONDAY

EVENING TO NOON EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will fall to around 25

below zero to 30 below zero tonight. These bitterly cold wind

chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to

exposed skin.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana -- INCLUDING ALL OF WHITLEY COUNTY -- especially along and south

of Highway 30.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/

this evening to noon EST /11 AM CST/ Tuesday. For the Wind

Chill Advisory, until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and

the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost

bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if

precautions are not taken.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.