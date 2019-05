Sales Associate Bryan Moore, Store Manager Justin Henry, Senior Sales Associate Taylor Pletcher and District Manager Kison Moore stand in front of Cricket Wireless Authorized Retailer for the ribbon cutting grand opening on Friday, May 17. Cricket is located at 438 W. Plaza Drive. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.