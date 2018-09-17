Crash closes U.s. 30
Monday, September 17, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Police issued a traffic advisory for the eastbound lane near W. Lincolnway, which was completely shut down due to a personal injury crash.
Whitley County Police and Columbia City Police said the area is closed for an unknown time frame.
Traffic was being re-routed through Columbia CIty at the direction of officers on scene.
No information on the crash is available but The Post & Mail will update this story as soon as more is released.
