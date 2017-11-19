CRAFTY: Holiday table runner displayed at show-and-tell

Pam Crick shows her holiday table runner to the Whitley County Country Quilters
Staff Writer
Sunday, November 19, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Whitley County Country Quilters met Oct. 31 for their regular monthly meeting.

Eleven members brought items for Show & Tell, including Pam Crick, who displayed her autumn-themed table runner.

It was an eventful evening with members in Halloween costume, plus a special guest speaker, Gloria Stahlhut. Gloria’s trunk show shared ways she uses panels and backing fabric in her quilting. Thirty-seven members and six guests answered the question: What is your favorite clothing to wear when you quilt? “Comfort” was the prevailing theme!

Guild officers for 2018 were unanimously voted into office: Susan McClish - President, Deb Fitzsimmons - Vice President, Linda Blain - Treasurer and Janet Reed - Secretary.
The Christmas Committee shared that the guild will gather together for a holiday meal on Dec. 2 at The Peabody Public Library. The $20 fee is due no later than the Monday, Nov. 28 meeting at 6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Columbia City.

All who are interested in quilting are encouraged to attend and share their love of the hobby with others of like mind.

Category: