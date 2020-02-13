County Stores Offers Options to Share the Love on Valentine’s Day

ebruary in Indiana is not pleasant. The temperature hovers in the teens and people are generally tired of winter. But February also brings love to the air as Valentine's Day arrives. In Whitley County there are endless options to show that special someone how much you love them this Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is typically associated with chocolate, flowers and going out to dinner. Throw in some balloons and maybe some jewelery or a movie and the day will be complete. Several businesses in Whitley County are offering specials for the holiday for people to show their appreciation to a loved one or spend some time with them.

TNT Floral Shop in Columbia City will have both wrapped roses and roses in a vase for customers to grab and go. Red and yellow roses are the most popular flower to buy for Valentine's and the most difficult to find. TNT will be well stocked on both roses and carnations for people to order in advance or stop in and buy.

To read more, please pick up Thursday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.