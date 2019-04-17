Country music star Scotty McCreery performs in Wabash

Scotty McCreery, season 10 winner of American Idol, sang to a near sold-out crowd at the Honeywell Center in Wabash Thursday, April 1. The country crooner knocked out some of his top hits like “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Five More Minutes” as well as some Idol favorites that took him to the final, including George Strait’s “Check Yes or No” and Garth Brooks’ “If Tomorrow Never Comes.” He changed things up with Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and talked about his 10-month marriage to his kindergarten sweetheart, his new puppy and his time on Idol.