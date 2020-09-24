Country Music Artist Chase Rice to Perform Acoustic Set at Drive In

The 13-24 Drive In, operated by The Honeywell Foundation, will present Chase Rice on its outdoor music stage on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. for an acoustic performance with support from Hoosier native Levi Riggs. The 13-24 Drive In live entertainment experience offers a live, in-person concert and live video projection to the movie screen for distant viewing.

With nearly 2 million albums sold and more than 1.5 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond. His latest series of songs across The Album Part I and The Album Part II, including Top 10 single “Lonely If You Are,” features sleek rhymes over heartland six strings mixed with EDM-laced drama. The multi-part project follows his double-Platinum two-week No. 1, “Eyes On You,” plus Top 5 hits “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m., EST. Ticket prices include $119, $179, $299, $349, and $399. Tickets to the Chase Rice concert will be sold on a per-vehicle basis, allowing up to six guests per vehicle. Parking spots will be available in designated rows on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets can be purchased online at 1324DriveIn.com/Chase-Rice or by calling The Honeywell Foundation box office at 260.563.1102.

To maintain the health and safety of our staff and guests, the Drive In will host vehicles between sets of two poles to allow more than six feet between guests, with groups required to stay in their designated spaces. All Honeywell Foundation staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment. Restrooms will be closed down periodically for staff to clean and sanitize. Guests may purchase concessions via FanFood, an online concessions ordering app, or in-person.