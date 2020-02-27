Council Takes Closer Look at Proposed Art Plans

There will be plans to create a new parks system once the old Columbia City High School is demolished and the new high school is built along Ind. 9. Representatives from Moake Park Group and Jones, Petrie and Rafinski (JPR) presented their ideas gathered from community input at the common council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

As of now, the proposal to create the new parks system hasn’t been officially approved, but the two were at the council meeting to throw several proposed ideas for the park space.

The Columbia City High School property currently sits on 56 acres of land. JPR Landscape Andrew Cunningham said he anticipated that construction would begin at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Public input played a key role in ultimately determining the best usage for the property.

“The public engagement portion of the project involved some rigorous public workshops that we were able to open up to the public to get their feedback to put to paper. We met at the Peabody Public Library. We also met with a third grade class at Mary Raber Elementary School, and also with the Columbia City High School Youth Council to receive valuable feedback to create this master plan,” Cunningham said.

