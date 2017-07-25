COSMIC QUILT: Hobbyists to meet later Tuesday afternoon

Barb Bratt shared this outstanding quilt during Show & Tell at the June Whitley County Country Quilters’ meeting.

Bratt pieced and quilted this disappearing spiral bargello quilt for her husband to thank him for restoring her vintage sports car!

The July meeting of the quilt guild will be Tuesday at Peabody Public Library auditorium Room 2.

Gathering begins at 4 p.m. and meeting begins at 6 p.m. All who are interested in this fascinating hobby are encouraged to attend.