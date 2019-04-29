Cook-Off raises money for Center youth programs

Some 400 people filled the First Church of God Thursday, April 25 for The Center for Whitley County Youth’s Benefit Cook-Off.

Each year the event is one of the organization’s biggest fundraising efforts which goes to support its programs.

This year’s three competing teams were From My Side of the Kitchen, Urban Station and Ceruti’s Catering. Each team presented an appetizer, entree and dessert, and attendees voted on their favorite in each category.

Winning the appetizer category was Urban Station with their cauliflower zita soup.

From My Side of the Kitchen won the entree round with their version of baby back ribs and cheddar whipped mashed potatoes.

From My Side of the Kitchen also won the dessert category for their French vanilla and milk chocolate mousse served on a brownie bottom with fresh red raspberries.

Open since 2005, The Center provides various programming and activities that support local youth by focusing on positive development. It helps create a safe and judgement free environment for local youth to thrive.