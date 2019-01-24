Conservation officer and K-9 visit Little Turtle

The pictures went viral.

That is what they say when an image, video or person has gained worldwide fame online, and Whitley County has one such team.

In February of 2017, Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach sat with his K-9 partner Kenobi to get an official photo taken for the department.

Kenobi, though had a different idea. Kenobi was seen cuddling with Knach and giving kisses to his partner before the photographer was able to capture a good, noble law enforcement portrait of the two.

The department posted the images online and in a matter of days had made it to online forums such as Reddit. The team would gain such popularity that they even appeared on “Good Morning America.”

More recently, the pair were featured in the police officer book in the “Fly Guy” series by children’s author Tedd Arnold.

“Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake – he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng,” Indiana State Parks said when they published the fun pictures, a fact that was shared again by Knach when he and Kenobi stopped by Little Turtle Elementary School on Friday morning to talk to the school’s second graders.

He shared with them why he and Kenobi love their work and the many ways they help the community.

Knach told the students that he was a Columbia City grad, previously attending Thorncreek schools.

He then explained the different types of officers that serve all parts of Whitley County before describing the different things conservation officers do.

He talked about the recent visit by President Donald Trump to Fort Wayne, saying that while police officers monitored the streets the conservation officers monitored underneath bridges and waterways for any potential threat.

Conservation officers, Knach told the students, often work out of boats during the summer, use four-wheelers and in snow storms, like the one expected this weekend, conservation officers use snowmobiles to help get to those in need.

A K-9 officer like Kenobi, Knach said, tracks and finds things people may have lost by tracking the human scent on these objects, finds things that people try to hide and so much more.

When Kenobi finds something, he is rewarded with play Knach said, things to help Kenobi train his mind.

At the end of the presentation, students had the chance to pet Kenobi and shake hands with Knach before getting their own copy of the “Fly Guy presents Police Officers” book with an individualized note by Knach.

The books were purchased using grant dollars through the Community Foundation in partnership with the H.A.N.D.S. Foundation and by the Little Turtle PTSO.