A community joins in prayer

January 20, 2020 the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was reported. Over the next couple of months the virus expanded to the point that it was elevated to a pandemic. With that elevation went our collective anxiety. There are those who have been on the front lines from the very beginning. Our local health care professionals go to work each day knowing that they are putting themselves at risk.

The local faith community led by an organization called Lead with Faith organized a praise and worship time in the parking lot of Parkview Whitley Hospital. Lead with Faith is an interdenominational community of believers. Their purpose is help transform every residents of Whitley County into thriving disciples of Jesus Christ. Their vision is to meet on a monthly basis to unite together in worship while also praying for the specific needs of county residents, families and local public service and educational personal, non-profits, businesses, government and churches.

The purpose of this time was to not only support our local healthcare professionals but to come together in unity through prayer. Nearly 200 cars packed the parking lot in the front of the hospital. Several healthcare professionals came out to enjoy the music and spend a few solitary moments in prayer. The event was streamed on Facebook Live. Another event is currently being planned. See their Facebook page for more details.