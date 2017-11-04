COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: Grant request deadline is Dec. 1

COLUMBIA CITY – The deadline for submitting fall grant applications to the Community Foundation of Whitley County is Friday, December 1.

The Foundation’s grant application process is online. To apply for funding consideration organizations can go to: https://cfwhitley.org/grant-seekers/

The Community Foundation of Whitley County funds charitable projects that will make a positive impact on Whitley County and its people.

The organization is particularly interested in ideas that shed new light on local needs and provide innovative, long-term solutions.

Categories include:

•Arts and Culture;

•Education;

•Health and Human Services;

•Civic Affairs;

•Recreation; and

•Community Development.

Requests for funding are

reviewed by the Foundation’s Grants Committee, which is composed of volunteers from communities throughout the county.

The Grants Committee’s recommendations are forwarded to the Foundation’s Board of Directors, with whom all grant-making authority resides.

Grant seekers are encouraged to contact Vanessa Bills, (vanessa@cfwhitley.org or 260-244-5224) to discuss a grant proposal before submitting a formal application.

In addition to a completed application, the request must also include a cover letter, a copy of IRS tax exempt letter, annual operating budget, and a project budget.