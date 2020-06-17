Communication company offering scholarship

Allconnect® announces the Ultimate College Bundle Contest. Every college student can use a new laptop or money for books, right? For a chance to become one of three winners, college students are invited to submit an essay on where their field of study would be without the internet.

A team of judges from Allconnect.com will select the top three entrants based on the creativity demonstrated in the essay and the quality of the writing (including grammar, spelling, structure, flow and other features).

The first-place winner with the highest score will receive a laptop valued at approximately $600 and a $250 VISA Rewards Card to use for the purchase of books.

The second-place winner with the next highest score will receive a $500 VISA Rewards Card to use for the purchase of books.

The third-place winner with the third highest score will receive a $250 VISA Rewards Card to use for the purchase of books.

All three confirmed winners will receive a swag bag of Allconnect-branded promotional items valued at approximately $25.

Applicants can send entry and essays through this form. See Official Rules here.

Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 14, 2020 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be contacted by Sept. 28.

Please direct any questions about the contest to communications@allconnect.com, using College Contest in the subject line.