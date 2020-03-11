Common Council Takes a Closer Look at Housing Authority Projects

The East Van Buren housing project was approved at the common council meeting held on Tuesday, March 10. According to Mayor Ryan Daniel, he and City Attorney Marcia McNagny have had prior discussions on the upcoming housing project. Mayor Daniel presented what information had already been gathered.

“As we went through the state statute a little bit, we thought it was important to bring you up to speed about what housing authority programs are new. They have purchased a house on East Van Buren Street. They are effectively remodeling that house they got for a good price. Their goal at the end of the day is to effectively take that house and flip it in some way, shape or form. It can be used for low to moderate income families,” Mayor Daniel said.

