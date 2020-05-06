Columbia City Waives Garage Sale Permit Fee until June 8th

Last week the Governor Holcomb announced plans to open Indiana. Under the COVID-19 Emergency plan residents within the Columbia City city limits may now hold garage sales as long as they follow certain conditions and guidelines. Those conditions and guidelines may be found within the Governor’s Executive Order 20-26 which includes, but is not limited to, limiting people to 25 or less, requiring social distancing, maintaining disinfection practices and the strong recommendation for the use of face masks. All allowable practices and operations may be limited or placed on hold at any time should the Governor or local officials so declare. Since City Hall will remain “by appointment only” until June 8th, the $1.00 permit fee we will be waived until such date.

Those wishing to place garage sale ads in The Post & Mail can call the office at (260) 244-5153.