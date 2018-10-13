Columbia City squeezes by in OT

With temperatures hovering around 40 degrees and a steady cold drizzle turning the Norwell football field into a mushy mess that at times resembled a skating rink, Columbia City’s Eagles football team converted two do-or-die football plays to take a 15-14 win over the host Knights that guaranteed the Eagles their second consecutive regular season with a winning record.

