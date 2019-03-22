The Columbia City Rotary was established in 1919. The Rotary is celebrating its 100th birthday with a variety of events throughout the year. One of these events was a Rotary Auction that took place March 20.

In the picture above, Judge Matthew Rentschler and Isaac Rentschler present a handmade quilt for auction. Various items ranging from gift cards, sports memorabilia, outdoor items and artwork were auctioned.

