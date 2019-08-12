Columbia City Parks Survey Results Presentation and Public Input Meeting

A public input and informational meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at the Peabody Public Library in Columbia City (1160 East IN-205) to accept input on the Columbia City High School Property Master Plan. The results of the recent survey will be presented at this meeting. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public meeting and need assistance should contact Rosie Coyle, Clerk/Treasurer at 260-248-5100 by August 12, 2019. For additional information regarding the public meeting or the Columbia City High School Property Master Plan, contact Mark Green at 260-248-5180.