Columbia City Ice Rink Grand Opening to Take Place Nov. 29

The City of Columbia City announced that the new Outdoor Synthetic Ice-Skating Rink, named Eagle Ice Rink, will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony on November 29, 2019 at noon. The Black Friday Grand Opening will begin with the ribbon cutting, then open skating will be available until 5 p.m.

The ice rink is the newest addition to the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center at 452 N. Whitley Street.

“We are excited to provide this new opportunity for residents during the winter months,” said Parks Director Mark Green.

An entry fee of $2 per person is required, and residents can bring their personal skates to be used on the rink. Ice skates will also be available for rent at the skating rink for $1 per pair.

The Columbia City Parks Department projects the rink to be open to public skating on Thursday nights from 5 p.m.-9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from Noon-6 p.m.

“With this being the first season of the Eagle Ice Rink, we may be making modifications to the schedule throughout the winter in order to accommodate more visitors, the weather, or school activities,” said Green.

The City is hopeful to build additional programs in future years, including youth hockey.

“I’m excited to continue building on the excitement, growth, and opportunity occurring in Columbia City,” stated Mayor Ryan Daniel. “This is yet another example of how our community is focused on retaining and attracting families to our community.”