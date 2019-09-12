Columbia City High School FFA Receives $10,000 Grant

Whitley County Consolidated Schools received a $10,000 grant for the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, which was sponsored by the Bayer Fund last Thursday, Sept. 5 at Indian Springs Middle School during the Blue Jacket Bash.

Jeff Hinen and Rob Schuman of the BAYER Company presented the $10,000 check as Columbia City High School Principal Jennifer Reiff talked about the ways students will advance their learning in agricultural programs.

“While area farms may be dwindling, the need for sustainable food sources continues to increase. Many students don’t have the experience of family gardens or knowledge of production. Our school agriculture program is growing and seeing success, as displayed by our very active FFA programs in both the middle and high school levels,” Columbia City Principal Jennifer Reiff said.

