Left: All Conference Awards. L to R : Katie Hoag 1st team all NE8, Abby Pequignot 1st team all NE8, and Lindsey McCammon honorable mention all NE8. Right: End of season awards for CC Lady Eagle Golf. L to R : Cora Hall Mental Attitude, Breanna Malcom Most Improved Player, Katie Hoag MVP & Season Low Average, and Abby Pequignot Coaches Award.