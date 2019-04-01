Columbia City earns safety award

The Indiana Employers’ Plan, Inc. recently announced Columbia City had been awarded the 2019 safety grant award. “IPEP is proud to partner with HR Director/Safety Coordinator Beth Igney, City of Columbia City, and Mark Coonrod, Star Insurance Agency to maximize opportunities to promote a safe work environment and assist with stretching their risk management resources,” read a press release from the organization. The grant funds through the award will be used to purchase safety equipment or safety training programs that will reduce or limit workers’ compensation exposure. IPEP was created in 1989 as a risk-sharing pool for public entities, as a response to the need for public employers to find affordable workers’ compensation coverage. IPEP has grown to provide workers’ compensation claims administration for more than 700 public entities including cities, towns, counties and schools. Pictured from left are Mark Coonrod from Star Insurance, Mayor Ryan Daniel, HR Director/Safety Coordinator Beth Igney, Angie Heiden from Star Insurance, Craig Barnhart from IPEP and Clerk-Treasurer Rosie Coyle.