Columbia City boys cross country has historic day at Semi State

The skies were gray and overcast. There was a light drizzle that would eventually change to rain. The rain mixed with the cold made it impossible to stay warm. It was not the kind of day you expected great things to take place on. Great things did indeed take place when the Columbia City cross country team traveled to Fort Wayne to participate in the New Haven Semi State. The Semi State meet was held Saturday at The Plex. twenty teams competed for the opportunity to represent their school at the State meet in Terre Haute on November 2.

The boys race kicked off at 1 p.m. Landon Wakeman, Nathan Mills, Nicholas Mills, Austin Hall, Seth Mills, Jack Mills, and Taylor Bryce all competed for Columbia City. Wakeman finished in the top 10 placing 6th overall with a time of 15:54.3. Landon averaged 5:06.8 per mile. Nathan Mills finished in 27th place with a time of 16:21.8. Nicholas Mills came in 33rd place with a time of 16:28.3. Austin Hall placed 51st with a time of 16:51.1. Seth Mills finished 112th with a time of 17:33.9. Jack Mills came in 152nd place with a time of 18:04.8 and Bryce Taylor finished 166th with a time of 18:23.4.

The girls race started when the boys were finished. Jaslyn Cook and Lillian Oddou competed for the Eagles. Both Cook (20:34.4) and Oddou (21:08.1) had strong showings but were unable to qualify for the state meet.

Once all of the scores had been tabulated the teams advancing to the State Meet were announced. Columbia City made history when they were announced as the 5th place team. This is the first time in school history that the Cross Country team has qualified for the State meet.