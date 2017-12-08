COLD, THEN SNOW: Wintry forecast for Whitley

Whitley County awoke Friday morning to a temperature of 17 degrees and a windchill of just 5 above zero.

The cold will continue this weekend, with snow in the forecast Friday night and Saturday, with possibly 1 to 3 inches of snowfall by Sunday morning.

Points west and in the South Bend-area snow belt may receive as much as 7 inches of snow.

This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of northern Indiana,

southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio from the National Weather Service at North Webster:

Friday and Friday night

Light snow is expected to develop late tonight. Accumulations

overnight will range from less than an inch south of US Highway 24 to

as much as 2 inches to the north.

Saturday through Thursday

Light snow will continue into Saturday. Another inch of snow is

possible for a storm total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Another system may bring additional light snow and impacts to travel

Monday into Tuesday...mainly along and north of US 30.