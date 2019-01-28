COLD: Temperatures to drop drastically this week

Prepare for rough weather conditions this week. There are low wind chills with snow showers coming through.

On Tuesday, there is a 30 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m. with a high of about nine degrees. On Tuesday night, there will be a low around negative 13 degrees and mostly cloudy.

It is later in the week that meteorologists are saying the Midwest will see the coldest temps, even worse than the polar vortex which occurred in 2014.

The National Weather Service says that parts of the northern Midwest will see several inches of snowfall, with temperatures during the day Wednesday hovering around negative 11 degrees and potentially dropping to below negative 30 degrees at night with the wind chill. Temperatures this low means hypothermia could set in in a matter of minutes.

There are some tips to remain warm and safe inside and outside. Dressing in layers instead of wearing a heavy jacket with a thin t-shirt underneath is a more suitable way to stay warm. Avoid wearing too much heavy cotton to prevent being overheated.

By opening window blinds during a sunny day, the sun is able to make a room warm with its heat. Using heating pads and heating blankets are a good way to stay warm, but be careful not to leave them on when they’re not in use. The same rule of thumb goes for building a fire in a fireplace. To prevent pipes from freezing, let some water drip from the faucets overnight.

Keep cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to the insulated pipes under sinks and on exterior walls.

Another winter tip is to be sure pets are inside when the temperatures reach freezing points and below. Just because an animal has a fur coat, doesn’t mean they can withstand the chill. There are also sweaters and booties sold at pet stores that cats and dogs can wear to keep them warm.

It’s also important to have a car emergency kit should an accident happen. Water, blankets, jumper cables, scrapers, batteries, tools and red flares are all items that could be included in the car emergency kit.