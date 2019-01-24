CLUB: Fine Arts Sorority discusses theater history

At the January meeting of Epsilon Chapter, Sigma Fine Arts Sorority, Kris Richey presented her program, “From 20th Century Romance to 21st Century Rap: A Story of Chicago Theater.” She chronicled the history of a particular theater located at 18 West Monroe Street in the Loop area of downtown Chicago and two performances she attended there which act as bookends, at least temporarily, for her very first experience of a musical as a junior high school graduate and her very last experience to date fifty years later.

In 1968 the theater was called the Sam Shubert Theatre and in 2018 the CIBC Theater. In the spring of 1968 the Shubert Theatre was the venue for the Chicago production of Cactus Flower, a romantic farce starring Hugh O’Brian. Fifty years later in the spring of 2018, Hamilton: An American Musical, a rapped and sung-through production from beginning to end, was playing at the CIBC Theater. Both were unforgettable experiences, examples of the creativity, variety and exuberance given voice through the expressive art of theater.

The theater itself opened in 1906 as the Majestic Theatre and was a popular vaudeville venue offering approximately 12 to 15 vaudeville acts six days per week. By the 1920s it had become a stop on the Orpheum Circuit with celebrity headliners like Fanny Brice, Harry Houdini and Al Jolson. In 1932 the theater closed, a victim of the Great Depression, but reopened in 1945 when the Shubert Organization purchased the building, remodeled and reopened it as the Sam Shubert Theatre. The Nederlander Organization purchased the building in 1991 and the property upon which it stands in 1997.

It is currently operated by a Nederlander subsidiary, Broadway In Chicago, and has been home to the musical Hamilton since September 2016. Nederlander sells naming rights to the building, and since May 2008 has had a succession of names, becoming CIBC Theater in 2017.

After brief summaries of both Cactus Flower and Hamilton: An American Musical, short biographies of their leading men, Hugh O’Brian and Lin-Manuel Miranda, were given which included examples of each actor’s philanthropic and political activism. The program concluded with selections from the Hamilton soundtrack, “The Story of Tonight” and “The Schuyler Sisters.” Epsilon members practiced a duo of musical theater show tunes including “Sunrise, Sunset” from Fiddler on the Roof and “I Could Have Danced All Night” from My Fair Lady. Sandy Whiteleather directed choral practice while Susan McClish provided the piano accompaniment.

President Whiteleather conducted the business meeting. DiAnna Weiss shared that Epsilon Chapter’s history has been completed and contains many interesting stories. Convention plans were discussed.

Hostess Susan McClish served a delicious Red Velvet Poke Cake, mixed nuts with raisins, Hershey’s Miniature chocolates, diet green iced tea and decaf coffee. Members enjoyed the repast as Jeanne Parish shared a Christmas gift given to her by her granddaughter. It contained a clear glass ornament sporting the impression of a baby foot on one side and the name “Athena” on the other, a gender and name reveal gift in sparkling pink. Jeanne expressed her excitement about the upcoming birth of her great-granddaughter with congratulations voiced on all sides by her sorority sisters.