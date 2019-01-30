CLOSED: Whitley County offices close, Travel Watch issued due to weather

Whitley County Commissioners have elected to close the County Courthouse and non-essential County Government offices on Wednesday, Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31.

This closure is associated with extremely cold temperatures and hazardous travel conditions in the unincorporated areas of Whitley County.

Whitley County Travel Status is a Watch.

A Travel Watch means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "watch" local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations.

To learn more about how to be prepared in the face of winter, visit the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, https://www.in.gov/dhs/getprepared.