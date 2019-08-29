City junk pick-up set for October

Residential city-wide junk pick-up days for fall have been announced for the city of Columbia City.

The city will be divided along Main Street. The west side, which consists of Heritage Place, Chesapeake Landing, Wilkswood, Wood Dale, Deer Chase and all streets and subdivisions that fall on the west of Main Street will take place on Oct. 11, 2019.

The east side, which consists of Eagle Glen, Irish Glen, Countryside Mobile Home Park, Hanna Street and all others that fall on the east side of Main Street will take place on Oct. 18.

Officials wish to note this is a one day only event.

A recent press release from the city reads, “all junk will be picked up where your normal trash is put out for pickup. Items should not be put out prior to two weeks before scheduled junk pickup. Nothing will be picked up in the alley, unless this is your designated regular weekly trash pickup location. No exceptions will be allowed.”

Items that will be picked up at no cost include tires, stoves, washers, dryers, hot water heaters, dish washers, refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, batteries and any other appliances. In order to have these items disposed of though you must call City Hall at 260-248-5100 by Oct. 18. These particular items will be picked up on Oct. 21.

Items that will not be picked up during this event are computers, televisions, monitors and other electronics, yard waste, shingles, concrete, bricks, wet paint and large piles of construction material.

If you have any questions, contact the Mayor’s office at 260-248-5111.