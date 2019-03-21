Churubusco Rotary holds annual auction

Churubusco had their annual Churubusco Rotary Club auction on March 19. The auction has taken place for over 25 years to raise money for various community projects and high school senior scholarships. The evening started with a community meal before the auction where $12,950 was raised. Pictured above: Tarah Wilson and Lisa Fensler hold a check of $2,500 given to the Churubusco PTO by the Churubusco Rotary Club.

To see more photos from the event, grab a copy of Thursday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.