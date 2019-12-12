Churubusco Chamber Doles Out Yearly Awards

Good food, good friends and community spirit was what was in store for the attendees of the Churubusco Chamber of Commerce end of year banquet Tuesday evening.

The banquet took place at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery. Along with a prize raffle, topics during the evening including award presentations and the revealing of a new logo for the Chamber.

The logo was created in partnership with 46 Graphics.

“We want to start branding the town of Churubusco and we think this will help get that started,” said Chamber member Davey Prescott.

The evening began with a performance by the Churubusco Chimers, a special performance group from Churubusco Elementary School made up of fourth and fifth graders.

But the main part of the evening was the awards presentation, the first award being distributed to the Business of the Year.

