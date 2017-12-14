Churubusco Chamber celebrates another successful year

Though the weather was frightful, Brevin's Downtown Eatery was delightful as community leaders and Churubusco Chamber Members met for the 2017 end of year banquet. Over a meal, members discussed the successes of the past year and looked to the next, while recognizing those in the community who go above and beyond and service to Churubusco.

One of the winners this year was Jim Milkhan for his work with Toys for Tots in the Churubusco area.

Full coverage of the banquet and photos can be found in the Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.