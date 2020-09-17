CHANGE OF VENUE: Benefit concert Sept. 19 moves to ISMS

A benefit concert scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020 was originally set to take place at the CCHS auditorium. Workers are still putting final touches on the facility, but the event will go on at a different location. It will instead take place at Indian Springs Middle School.

The Whitley County Fraternal Order of Police is sponsoring the 41st Annual Variety Benefit Show.

The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

This year’s event will feature Chuck King, a performer of Las Vegas and Norwegian Cruise Lines, who is also seen on HBO and Showtime. Chuck King presents an engaging show that is a unique blend of comedy and magic for the entire family.

“Show Biz Weekly, Las Vegas” says , “The perfect blend of comedy and magic and is one of the best touring shows today.”

Opening for Chuck King will be Regional band Helicons Peak performing a variety of music.

Tickets are $14 and children under 12 are admitted free.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 1-800-830-6950 or 260-244-7641.