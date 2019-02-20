Celebrating National FFA Week

National FFA Week is underway, and to celebrate, nearly 100 Indiana FFA members spent the day at the Statehouse, raising awareness and promoting the student-led organization.

The members, serving as pages, were able to meet with their elected leaders and statewide officials, including Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, while learning about the legislative process firsthand.

“Sitting down with these student leaders was inspiring,” Crouch said. “They are making a positive difference in their schools, community and world, and reshaping how we think about the future of agriculture. It was great celebrating FFA and seeing so many blue and gold jackets at the Statehouse today.”

The General Assembly recognized the importance of Indiana FFA with a joint resolution, authored by State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and sponsored by State Senator Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg). It highlighted the impact of the organization, which is preparing more than 12,000 members in Indiana for over 250 unique careers in the food, fiber and natural resource sectors.

Indiana FFA President Sami DeLey spoke during the resolution ceremony about what it means to embody the FFA vision.

“FFA grows leaders, builds communities and strengthens agriculture," DeLey said. "This is what we represent every time we put on the blue jacket."

FFA Page Day is one of many events that will be taking place this week to raise awareness about the importance of the organization, the agriculture industry and agricultural education. Local chapters will be hosting community service projects and workshops, and will be joined by the Indiana FFA state officers, who will be traveling around the state to promote the organization.

“This week gives FFA members a chance to connect with each other and reflect on what FFA means to us,” said Carson Kretzmeier, Benton Central FFA Member. “It’s also a great time to reach out and focus on our communities.”

Visit www.inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.

