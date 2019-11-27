CCHS Radio Program Inspires Creativity

When someone thinks about a radio and television station, they usually picture people talking into microphones about the news and playing music, but according to Columbia City High School Radio Teacher Jordan Glaza, radio and television programming for the school’s station WJHS is much more than that.

“It’s not just a radio program. It’s a culmination of many things you could really look at as just getting to get communicational ideas. Yes, we do radio. Yes, we do have a television studio, but really it’s content creation that we’re after. It makes the students go, ‘okay, this is real, this is as real as it gets,’ “ Glaza said.

