CCHS to perform popular farce "Noises Off"

Columbia City High School Fine Arts continues its 2018-19 season with “Noises Off” by Michael Frayn, a play some have hailed as the greatest farce ever written.

Performances are Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. Curtains will open at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased before the performance through a cast member or by visiting the Columbia City High School Fine Arts on Facebook.

The cast includes seniors Todd Franks as Garry, Mikayla Whitehurst as Brook, Brayden Schilling as Frederick, Kati Jones as Belinda, Kayleena Venditto as Poppy, juniors Sidney Basham as Dotty, Daniel Booker as Lloyd, Sid Severit as Tim and sophomore Raymond Barrand as Selsdon.

Called the “funniest play written in my lifetime” by former New York Times critic Frank Rich, “Noises Off” is a dexterously-realized comedy about putting on a comedy.

A rollicking backstage farce about a second-rate theatrical troupe, the play combines slapstick, a British comedy and non-stop hilarity from a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called “Nothing On.”

See more photos of the production in Wednesday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.