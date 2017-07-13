BZA APPROVAL: City board approves special exception for health clinic at aquatics center

A special exception request to utilize part of the main building at the new Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center as a health clinic was approved by the Columbia City Board of Zoning Tuesday evening.

A staff report by Planning and Building Executive Director Nathan Bilger outlined the floor plan of the building, as well as basic information.

Complete details are in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or online via the complete newspaper in e-edition PDF format. Call 260 244-5153 to subscribe.