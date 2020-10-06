Buy chicken, support local workers and families

UAW 3055 is hosting a Nelson's Chicken Fundraiser on Oct. 24, 2020 at the parking lot of Advanced Assembly, 2101 S. 600 E. in Columbia City . The sale is open to the public, and all proceeds will go to members of the organization and their families who have been out of work due to illness. Meals are $11 and include a half chicken and potatoes. Those interested in participating must purchase tickets by Oct. 10. They can be purchased through Brent Sargent, 419-575-8470. On the day of, bring your ticket to pick up your meal.