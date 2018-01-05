'Busco officials seeking solution to contention regarding town alley

On Wednesday evening, the Churubusco Town Council was approached by a local business owner regarding a potential alley closure between Citgo and Mom's Lighthouse along Whitley Street.

The discussion to close the alley came in December when the owner of Mom's Lighthouse notified the council that on two occasions she had experienced damage to her buildings by large trucks turning into the alley to make deliveries.

No decision has been made regarding the closure at this time.

