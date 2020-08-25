Busco Fine Arts Fest planned for Aug. 29, 2020

Though COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Churubusco Block Party, plans are still in place to have the annual Churubusco Fine Arts Festival.

The event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. on North Line Street in Churubusco on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

Each year the event features different area artists and vendors. Those taking part this year include Watercolors by Jill Bontrager, Tim Wilkins Woodworking, Lady Luck Gems, the Basket Case, Jamie McCann Photography, and more.

The event will also have live music.

Those who are feeling unwelll are asked not to attend. Masks will be required as per state mandate, and hand sanitizer will be made available at the event. Attendees are also asked to practice social distancing.