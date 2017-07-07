BRADFORD INKS: Whitko diamond ace to play at Indiana Wesleyan

Whitko High School graduate Drew Bradford recently signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Bradford went 9-1 this past season at Whitko High School with a 1.02 earned run average and 103 strikeouts in 75 and one-third innings pitched. In addition to being named to the Three River Conference First-Team All-Conference team for the third straight year, Bradford was named IHSBCA Distict I Player of the Year, and an IHSBCA North-South All-Star.