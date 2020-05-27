BMV Extends Hours for Primary Election Day

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced branches will extend hours of operation for the primary election. Branches will be open on Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 2, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place. Appointments are not required for these two days of operation, but service is limited.

Under Indiana state law, BMV branches are open to the public for extended hours on Election Day and the day before Election Day. To meet the requirements of this law the BMV will not require appointments for Hoosiers needing an ID for voting purposes. During this extended period of operation, service offerings are limited to new, amended, renewed, or replacement ID and driver’s license for voting purposes. All other BMV services are not available June 1 and June 2. Appointments will resume on June 3 and will be required for all transactions. Appointments can be scheduled here:https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.

For the safety of BMV customers and employees CDC guidelines have been implemented for all BMV related business:

· All customers and employees should leave 6 feet of space between themselves and others

· Hands should be washed and sanitized frequently

· Masks are required for customer-facing employees and are strongly recommended for customers

· Lobby chairs will be positioned at least 6 feet apart

· The number of customers permitted in the branch at one time will vary by location. Once the permitted number is reached, the next customer will be asked to wait outside. Sidewalks will be marked as necessary with appropriate spacing.

· Frequently touched items will be cleaned with disinfectant wipes between each customer

· Plexiglas barriers will be cleaned a minimum of twice a day

· All branches will be cleaned the evening of June 1, 2020 and June 2, 2020

Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that has expired after the last General Election (November 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.

Please visit IN.gov/BMV for more information on election hours and a complete list of branches. Information on how to complete an online transaction and locations for 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you is also available on the website.