BMV Expands Operations beginning June 15

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced it will resume walk-in service and will continue to accept a limited number of appointments beginning June 15, 2020. Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch with the exception of driving skills exams. The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume driving skills exams and will share details in the coming weeks.

The majority of branches will return to a five day per week schedule serving Hoosiers Tuesday through Saturday. Branch hours, and branches with different schedules, are noted on the branch map page of the BMV website, found here: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2415.htm

The BMV is focused on maintaining a safe, healthy environment for its customers and employees.

“We know many Hoosiers need to visit a branch in the next few weeks. Folks will check in with our staff prior to entry to a branch and we will work to process transactions as quickly as possible without compromising service or safety,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said.

BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines which means there will be a limit on the number of people permitted in a branch at one time. Appropriate spacing will be marked outside branches to accommodate all customers until they can enter for their transaction.

“These operational changes will be an adjustment for both customers and employees. With a couple of steps added to the process for safety reasons, visits may feel different than what Hoosiers have grown accustomed to,” Lacy said. “We promise to do everything possible to minimize wait times.”

Customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same. The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online whenever possible. Hoosiers may also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return renewal through USPS using preprinted forms. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services on this page: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm