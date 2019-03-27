Blessing Celebrates Birthday, Looks Back on 91 Years in Whitley County

Passages Client Delores Blessing turned 91-years-old and this past Saturday celebrated with a big celebration with friends and family.

Blessing was born on March 21, 1929 and lived in Churubusco most of her life. Blessing moved to Columbia City in 2001. She has been a client of Passages for over 15 years.

Blessing grew up with her parents Florence and Harry Blessing, and two sisters Mardell and Ardean. While Blessing was a child, she helped on her family’s farm. Her duty was to tend to numerous chickens and cats. When recalling an old story, Blessing demonstrated how she dealt with a mean rooster.

“A rooster bit my butt, so I kicked him like this!” Blessing said, kicking her foot out.

