BIG HOLIDAY EDITION: Post & Mail's Wednesday-Thursday Thanksgiving Holiday Edition will have ALL the sales!

COLUMBIA CITY – The Post & Mail will publish an expanded distribution Thanksgiving Holiday Edition on Wednesday – allowing shoppers to make their plans early for the upcoming big shopping weekend!

In addition to regular subscribers, the special Holiday Edition of The Post & Mail will be distributed to the greater- Columbia City area and its 46725 zip code. Look for it in your delivery tube or on your doorstep!

The newspaper will suspend publication on Thanksgiving Day and resume printing your local newspaper Friday.

Included in Wednesday’s big newspaper will be Black Friday and Small Business Saturday advertising promotions, as well as information about Friday’s Downtown Columbia City Lighted Christmas Parade, and other local holiday activities too.

Wednesday’s Holiday Edition will include two big sections of news and advertising promotions, as well as a large packet of pre-printed advertising circulars filled with holiday weekend bargains. Inserts Wednesday will include:

•Dunham’s Sports;

•CVS;

•Sears;

•Menard’s;

•Dick’s Sporting

Goods;

•JC Penney;

•Walmart;

•Shoe Carnival; and

•Lowes.